Champlain Investment Partners LLC Raises Stock Holdings in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report) by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 465,269 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 82,820 shares during the quarter. MongoDB accounts for approximately 1.2% of Champlain Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Champlain Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $191,221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MDB. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in MongoDB by 32.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,183,000 after buying an additional 1,192 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in MongoDB by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in MongoDB in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,823,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in MongoDB by 9.8% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $877,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in MongoDB by 100.3% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 2,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,439 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on MongoDB from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on MongoDB from $425.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on MongoDB in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $500.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $430.00 price objective on shares of MongoDB in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Capital One Financial upgraded MongoDB from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $427.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $419.74.

In related news, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.01, for a total transaction of $395,010.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 535,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $211,684,278.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other MongoDB news, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.01, for a total value of $395,010.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 535,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $211,684,278.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CRO Cedric Pech sold 308 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.27, for a total value of $100,491.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 34,110 shares in the company, valued at $11,129,069.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 321,077 shares of company stock worth $114,507,479 over the last three months. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:MDB traded up $6.08 on Tuesday, hitting $407.99. 394,851 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,552,158. MongoDB, Inc. has a 52 week low of $137.70 and a 52 week high of $439.00. The company has a quick ratio of 4.48, a current ratio of 4.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $358.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $365.43. The company has a market cap of $29.11 billion, a PE ratio of -117.94 and a beta of 1.16.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.07. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 29.69% and a negative net margin of 16.21%. The firm had revenue of $423.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $389.93 million. As a group, research analysts expect that MongoDB, Inc. will post -2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

