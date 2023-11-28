Champlain Investment Partners LLC Sells 119,155 Shares of Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN)

Champlain Investment Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,446,849 shares of the company’s stock after selling 119,155 shares during the quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Asana were worth $142,089,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASAN. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Asana by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019 shares in the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Asana during the 1st quarter worth $352,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Asana during the 2nd quarter worth $2,247,000. Caliber Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Asana during the 2nd quarter worth $2,136,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Asana during the 2nd quarter worth $1,450,000. Institutional investors own 26.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ASAN stock traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.87. 692,683 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,717,264. Asana, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.32 and a 1-year high of $26.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.67.

Asana ( NYSE:ASAN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 5th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.07. Asana had a negative return on equity of 87.79% and a negative net margin of 54.21%. The company had revenue of $162.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.91 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.59) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Asana, Inc. will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Asana news, CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz bought 474,847 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.03 per share, for a total transaction of $9,511,185.41. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 42,837,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately $858,038,109.47. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Asana news, CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz bought 474,847 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.03 per share, for a total transaction of $9,511,185.41. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 42,837,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately $858,038,109.47. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Tim M. Wan sold 14,232 shares of Asana stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.54, for a total value of $249,629.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 779,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,673,359.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 3,448,613 shares of company stock worth $62,596,833 and sold 67,815 shares worth $1,192,325. 63.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ASAN shares. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Asana in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Asana in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. FBN Securities reduced their price objective on Asana from $28.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. UBS Group started coverage on Asana in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Asana from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Asana presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.87.

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. Its platform helps organizations to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; and manages product launches, marketing campaigns, and organization-wide goal settings.

