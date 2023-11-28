Champlain Investment Partners LLC Sells 4,895 Shares of Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT)

Champlain Investment Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,738,435 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,895 shares during the period. Freshpet accounts for approximately 1.5% of Champlain Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Champlain Investment Partners LLC owned about 7.76% of Freshpet worth $246,026,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Freshpet by 39.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,415,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,098,000 after acquiring an additional 972,837 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Freshpet by 62.1% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,024,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,015,000 after purchasing an additional 775,499 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Freshpet in the 4th quarter valued at $35,691,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Freshpet during the 2nd quarter worth $33,959,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Freshpet by 28.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,075,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,344,000 after acquiring an additional 458,570 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on FRPT shares. Citigroup raised their price target on Freshpet from $71.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Freshpet to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Freshpet from $84.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Freshpet from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “top pick” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Freshpet from $78.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.85.

Shares of FRPT stock traded up $1.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $69.81. 249,937 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 681,851. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $62.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 4.81 and a current ratio of 5.52. Freshpet, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.13 and a 12 month high of $84.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of -63.37 and a beta of 1.05.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $200.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.45 million. Freshpet had a negative net margin of 7.22% and a negative return on equity of 5.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.39) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Freshpet, Inc. will post -0.94 EPS for the current year.

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

