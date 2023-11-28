Champlain Investment Partners LLC Sells 491,135 Shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Champlain Investment Partners LLC decreased its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Free Report) by 19.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,075,197 shares of the company’s stock after selling 491,135 shares during the quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC owned approximately 0.77% of McCormick & Company, Incorporated worth $181,019,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SVB Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 3.0% in the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 3,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC increased its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 2.1% in the second quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 5,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc increased its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 2.4% in the first quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc now owns 5,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. First National Trust Co increased its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.0% in the second quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 13,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,148,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 0.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 15,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,323,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.15% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Jeffery D. Schwartz sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.37, for a total value of $128,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 55,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,551,550.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 19.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MKC traded up $0.32 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $65.26. The company had a trading volume of 605,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,601,553. The stock has a market cap of $17.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.69. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a one year low of $59.13 and a one year high of $94.39. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 3rd. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.65. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 9.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th were paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 6th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s payout ratio is 65.00%.

A number of brokerages have commented on MKC. StockNews.com began coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America cut their target price on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $100.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. TheStreet cut McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Barclays cut their target price on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $85.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, HSBC started coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $86.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.20.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

