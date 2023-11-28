Champlain Investment Partners LLC Sells 90,210 Shares of Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP)

Champlain Investment Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP – Free Report) by 13.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 566,115 shares of the company’s stock after selling 90,210 shares during the quarter. Inspire Medical Systems makes up approximately 1.1% of Champlain Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Champlain Investment Partners LLC owned approximately 1.93% of Inspire Medical Systems worth $183,784,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. O Neil Global Advisors Inc. increased its position in Inspire Medical Systems by 51.5% during the second quarter. O Neil Global Advisors Inc. now owns 2,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $864,000 after buying an additional 904 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 292.7% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 31,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,383,000 after purchasing an additional 23,840 shares during the last quarter. Inceptionr LLC acquired a new position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $384,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 14.0% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 0.3% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,045,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,345,000 after purchasing an additional 2,720 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.91% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

INSP has been the topic of several research reports. Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a research report on Monday, October 16th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Inspire Medical Systems from $405.00 to $322.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. TheStreet downgraded Inspire Medical Systems from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Inspire Medical Systems from $300.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on Inspire Medical Systems from $260.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Inspire Medical Systems presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $283.92.

Inspire Medical Systems Trading Down 1.7 %

NYSE INSP traded down $2.40 on Tuesday, hitting $142.02. 165,261 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 492,705. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $161.11 and a 200-day moving average of $237.83. Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $123.27 and a 52 week high of $330.00. The stock has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -125.94 and a beta of 1.48.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.24. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative return on equity of 6.32% and a negative net margin of 5.75%. The company had revenue of $153.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.60) EPS. Inspire Medical Systems’s revenue was up 40.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Inspire Medical Systems Company Profile

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and internationally. The company offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

