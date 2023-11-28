Champlain Investment Partners LLC Sells 93,545 Shares of CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI)

Champlain Investment Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI – Free Report) by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 650,215 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 93,545 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in CSW Industrials were worth $108,059,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in CSW Industrials by 11.6% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 15,023 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,497,000 after buying an additional 1,562 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of CSW Industrials by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,041,018 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $173,007,000 after buying an additional 50,102 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of CSW Industrials by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,274 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of CSW Industrials during the 2nd quarter valued at $728,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in CSW Industrials by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,197 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on CSW Industrials in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.97, for a total transaction of $174,970.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 53,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,447,855.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CSW Industrials Price Performance

NASDAQ CSWI traded down $2.68 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $173.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,515. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of 26.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $175.08 and a 200 day moving average of $169.69. CSW Industrials, Inc. has a one year low of $111.70 and a one year high of $190.63.

CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $203.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.10 million. CSW Industrials had a return on equity of 19.03% and a net margin of 13.35%. Analysts expect that CSW Industrials, Inc. will post 7.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CSW Industrials Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, October 27th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 26th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. CSW Industrials’s payout ratio is 11.43%.

CSW Industrials Company Profile

(Free Report)

CSW Industrials, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Contractor Solutions, Engineered Building Solutions, and Specialized Reliability Solutions. The Contractor Solutions segment provides condensate pads, pans, pumps, switches, and traps; cements, diffusers, grilles, registers, solvents, thread sealants, and vents; line set covers; refrigerant caps; wire pulling head tools; electrical protection, chemical maintenance, and installation supplies for HVAC; ductless mini-split systems installation support tools and accessories; and drain waste and vent system products for use in HVAC/R, plumbing, general industrial, architecturally specified building products.

Featured Articles

