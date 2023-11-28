ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) Sets New 52-Week Low at $1.82

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.82 and last traded at $1.83, with a volume of 5683757 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $1.99.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CHPT shares. Citigroup dropped their price objective on ChargePoint from $10.80 to $8.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of ChargePoint from $9.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 17th. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of ChargePoint from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of ChargePoint from $8.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Roth Mkm lowered ChargePoint from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $11.00 to $2.00 in a report on Friday, November 17th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.76.

ChargePoint Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $655.29 million, a PE ratio of -1.88 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.40.

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 6th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.22). ChargePoint had a negative net margin of 65.71% and a negative return on equity of 106.73%. The business had revenue of $150.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.27) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. will post -1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other ChargePoint news, Director Michael Linse sold 1,005,328 shares of ChargePoint stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.78, for a total transaction of $5,810,795.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 468,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,705,860.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Ekta Singh-Bushell sold 4,622 shares of ChargePoint stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.44, for a total transaction of $25,143.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 41,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $224,209.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael Linse sold 1,005,328 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.78, for a total value of $5,810,795.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 468,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,705,860.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 4,316,970 shares of company stock worth $24,767,903. 12.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ChargePoint

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CHPT. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of ChargePoint during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Hollencrest Capital Management increased its stake in ChargePoint by 162.2% in the first quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 3,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Trium Capital LLP purchased a new stake in ChargePoint during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in ChargePoint during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of ChargePoint in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. 45.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ChargePoint Company Profile

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

