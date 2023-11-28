Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS) Trading Down 3.3%

Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Get Free Report) shares were down 3.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $125.60 and last traded at $127.36. Approximately 134,742 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 613,829 shares. The stock had previously closed at $131.64.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GTLS has been the subject of several analyst reports. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Chart Industries in a report on Monday, September 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $212.00 price target for the company. Raymond James increased their price target on Chart Industries from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Chart Industries in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Chart Industries from $224.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Chart Industries from $208.00 to $234.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $195.00.

Get Chart Industries alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Chart Industries

Chart Industries Trading Down 4.6 %

The company has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -84.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $143.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $150.04.

Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.61 by ($0.33). Chart Industries had a negative net margin of 1.83% and a positive return on equity of 7.94%. The business had revenue of $897.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 117.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chart Industries

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Chart Industries by 0.3% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,090,885 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $813,473,000 after buying an additional 14,235 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Chart Industries by 3.7% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,782,724 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $223,554,000 after purchasing an additional 64,280 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Chart Industries by 63.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,339,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $230,071,000 after purchasing an additional 517,951 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Chart Industries by 1.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,153,477 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $212,643,000 after purchasing an additional 19,413 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Chart Industries by 6.5% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,127,603 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $193,688,000 after purchasing an additional 69,149 shares in the last quarter.

Chart Industries Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered cryogenic equipment for the industrial gas and clean energy markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chart Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chart Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.