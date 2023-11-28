Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $501.52.
Several analysts have weighed in on CHTR shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Charter Communications in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $463.00 price objective for the company. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $500.00 to $475.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $480.00 to $425.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Charter Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $450.00 to $550.00 in a research report on Friday, September 22nd.
Get Our Latest Analysis on CHTR
Insider Activity at Charter Communications
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its stake in Charter Communications by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. CX Institutional lifted its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 32.1% in the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 111 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. 93.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Charter Communications Stock Down 2.2 %
Shares of CHTR stock opened at $396.84 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50. Charter Communications has a 1 year low of $302.21 and a 1 year high of $458.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $424.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $397.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.95, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.14.
Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $8.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.73 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $13.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.64 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 34.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $7.38 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Charter Communications will post 32.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Charter Communications Company Profile
Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; security suite that protects computers from viruses and spyware, and threats from malicious actors; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Charter Communications
- The 3 Best Blue-Chip Stocks to Buy Now
- Upwork underscores the strength of the AI gig economy
- Stocks in the Dow: About the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)
- Li Auto smashes estimates proving EVs can be profitable
- Stock Trading Terms – Stock Terms Every Investor Needs to Know
- Teva Pharma is the way to play the re-rise of generic drugs
Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.