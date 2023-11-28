Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $501.52.

Several analysts have weighed in on CHTR shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Charter Communications in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $463.00 price objective for the company. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $500.00 to $475.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $480.00 to $425.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Charter Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $450.00 to $550.00 in a research report on Friday, September 22nd.

In related news, Chairman Thomas Rutledge sold 83,970 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.82, for a total transaction of $34,496,555.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 2.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its stake in Charter Communications by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. CX Institutional lifted its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 32.1% in the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 111 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. 93.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CHTR stock opened at $396.84 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50. Charter Communications has a 1 year low of $302.21 and a 1 year high of $458.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $424.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $397.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.95, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.14.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $8.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.73 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $13.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.64 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 34.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $7.38 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Charter Communications will post 32.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; security suite that protects computers from viruses and spyware, and threats from malicious actors; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

