Chenghe Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:CHEA) Stake Raised by Karpus Management Inc.

Karpus Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Chenghe Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:CHEA – Free Report) by 135.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 340,193 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 195,970 shares during the quarter. Karpus Management Inc. owned about 2.37% of Chenghe Acquisition worth $3,640,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Chenghe Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,440,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chenghe Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,378,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chenghe Acquisition by 178.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 254,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,728,000 after purchasing an additional 163,565 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management boosted its position in Chenghe Acquisition by 125.0% during the second quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 450,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,815,000 after purchasing an additional 250,000 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Chenghe Acquisition by 84.2% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 437,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,507,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the period. 75.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CHEA stock remained flat at $10.93 during trading hours on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,248. Chenghe Acquisition Co. has a one year low of $10.23 and a one year high of $11.49. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.77.

Chenghe Acquisition Co focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to identify business opportunities in the field of financial technology or technology-enabled financial service companies, including artificial intelligence, big data, and cloud and blockchain-related initiatives in Asian markets.

