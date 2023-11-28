Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) Shares Purchased by B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG boosted its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Free Report) by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,415 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,037 shares during the quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $1,892,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LNG. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in Cheniere Energy in the first quarter valued at $27,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 1,484.6% in the 2nd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 206 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Cheniere Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new position in Cheniere Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its position in Cheniere Energy by 134.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 396 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. 85.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Cheniere Energy in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $205.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded Cheniere Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $189.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $230.00 to $222.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $196.00.

Cheniere Energy Price Performance

LNG stock traded up $0.77 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $179.41. 293,736 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,581,552. The firm has a market cap of $42.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.54, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $156.30. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $135.00 and a 52-week high of $180.77.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.55 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. Cheniere Energy had a return on equity of 154.07% and a net margin of 50.46%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 17.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Cheniere Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 9th were paid a dividend of $0.435 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. This is a positive change from Cheniere Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.44%.

Cheniere Energy Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

Featured Stories

