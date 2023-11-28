Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK) Shares Purchased by Founders Financial Securities LLC

Founders Financial Securities LLC increased its stake in Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK – Free Report) by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,603 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 687 shares during the quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC’s holdings in Chesapeake Energy were worth $553,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 23.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 44.0% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 28,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,442,000 after purchasing an additional 8,578 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Chesapeake Energy by 20,980.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in Chesapeake Energy by 64.3% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 287,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,976,000 after purchasing an additional 112,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new position in Chesapeake Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $569,000. 97.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CHK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $107.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Bank of America upped their price target on Chesapeake Energy from $144.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Chesapeake Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on Chesapeake Energy from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Chesapeake Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.73.

Chesapeake Energy Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CHK traded down $0.66 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $80.90. 479,620 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,577,971. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.81. Chesapeake Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $69.68 and a fifty-two week high of $105.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market cap of $10.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.68.

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.52. Chesapeake Energy had a net margin of 49.82% and a return on equity of 11.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.06 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 52.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Chesapeake Energy Co. will post 4.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chesapeake Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 16th will be paid a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. Chesapeake Energy’s payout ratio is presently 6.25%.

About Chesapeake Energy

Chesapeake Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties to produce oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana.

