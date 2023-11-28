Chesapeake Financial Shares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CPKF) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.16 Per Share

Chesapeake Financial Shares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CPKF – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 27th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of 0.155 per share by the bank on Friday, December 15th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This is a boost from Chesapeake Financial Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15.

Chesapeake Financial Shares Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:CPKF remained flat at $16.90 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 20 shares, compared to its average volume of 442. Chesapeake Financial Shares has a 1-year low of $16.25 and a 1-year high of $23.95. The stock has a market cap of $79.60 million, a PE ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Get Chesapeake Financial Shares alerts:

Chesapeake Financial Shares (OTCMKTS:CPKF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.25). Chesapeake Financial Shares had a return on equity of 14.57% and a net margin of 16.35%. The business had revenue of $16.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.20 million. On average, analysts predict that Chesapeake Financial Shares will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chesapeake Financial Shares Company Profile

Chesapeake Financial Shares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Chesapeake Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company accepts interest and noninterest checking, savings, and money market accounts; and variable-rate and fixed-term money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Chesapeake Financial Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chesapeake Financial Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.