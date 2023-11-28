Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 171,179 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 63% from the previous session’s volume of 104,892 shares.The stock last traded at $91.17 and had previously closed at $92.59.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CPK shares. Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of Chesapeake Utilities from $112.00 to $99.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. TheStreet cut shares of Chesapeake Utilities from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Chesapeake Utilities from $124.00 to $117.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Chesapeake Utilities from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Chesapeake Utilities in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.00.

Get Chesapeake Utilities alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CPK

Chesapeake Utilities Stock Up 0.1 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.75 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $94.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $131.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.10 million. Chesapeake Utilities had a net margin of 13.09% and a return on equity of 10.62%. Research analysts predict that Chesapeake Utilities Co. will post 5.18 EPS for the current year.

Chesapeake Utilities Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Chesapeake Utilities’s payout ratio is 47.77%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chesapeake Utilities

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 132.8% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 270 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in Chesapeake Utilities during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities during the third quarter worth approximately $52,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities during the third quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 198.4% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 576 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. 74.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Chesapeake Utilities

(Get Free Report)

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation operates as an energy delivery company. The company operates through two segments, Regulated Energy and Unregulated Energy. The Regulated Energy segment natural gas distribution operations in central and southern Delaware, Maryland's eastern shore, and Florida; regulated natural gas transmission in the Delmarva Peninsula, Ohio, and Florida; and regulated electric distribution in northeast and northwest Florida.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Chesapeake Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chesapeake Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.