Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSEP) Announces $0.20 Monthly Dividend

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSEP – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, November 20th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a dividend of 0.2031 per share on Friday, December 15th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 35.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment stock traded down $0.06 on Tuesday, reaching $6.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,125. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.81. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment has a 52 week low of $6.22 and a 52 week high of $23.99.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Company Profile

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc operates as a streaming video-on-demand (VOD) company in the United States and internationally. It owns and operates various ad-supported and subscription-based VOD networks, including Crackle, Chicken Soup for the Soul, Popcornflix, Popcornflix Kids, Truli, Pivotshare, Popcornflix Comedy, Españolflix, and FrightPix.

