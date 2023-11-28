China Merchants Bank (OTCMKTS:CIHKY) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $17.80

China Merchants Bank Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CIHKY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $17.80 and last traded at $17.90, with a volume of 100088 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $18.56.

China Merchants Bank Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $90.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.40.

Get China Merchants Bank alerts:

China Merchants Bank (OTCMKTS:CIHKY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter. China Merchants Bank had a net margin of 30.06% and a return on equity of 14.88%. The firm had revenue of $11.22 billion during the quarter.

About China Merchants Bank

China Merchants Bank Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services. It operates through Wholesale Finance Business, Retail Finance Business, and Other Business segments. The company offers current, demand, time, call, savings, notice, and renminbi accounts. Its loan products include personal commercial real estate, consumption, housing, and car loans; loans to finance for studying abroad; micro-business loans; mortgage loans for equipment; joint guarantee, special guarantee, and housing mortgage loan; bank acceptance, discount, liquid capital, and fixed asset loans; and loans for vessels.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for China Merchants Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Merchants Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.