China Natural Resources (NASDAQ:CHNR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of China Natural Resources (NASDAQ:CHNR – Free Report) in a report released on Friday. The firm issued a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.
China Natural Resources Stock Performance
CHNR stock opened at $1.69 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.95. China Natural Resources has a 1 year low of $1.61 and a 1 year high of $4.40.
About China Natural Resources
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than China Natural Resources
- Best Stocks Under $5.00
- BellRing Brands gets pumped on the Ozempic weight-loss trend
- Should You Add These Warren Buffett Stocks to Your Portfolio?
- Is Microsoft the NVIDIA Killer?
- How to Invest in Lithium and Lithium Stocks
- MarketBeat ‘Stock of the Week’: Livent set to dig out of a hole
Receive News & Ratings for China Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.