China Natural Resources (NASDAQ:CHNR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of China Natural Resources (NASDAQ:CHNRFree Report) in a report released on Friday. The firm issued a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

CHNR stock opened at $1.69 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.95. China Natural Resources has a 1 year low of $1.61 and a 1 year high of $4.40.

China Natural Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and mining of metal properties in the People's Republic of China. It explores for lead, silver, and other nonferrous metals. The company holds interest in the Moruogu Tong mine that covers an area of 7.81 square kilometers located in Bayannaoer City, Inner Mongolia.

