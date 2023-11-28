China SXT Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SXTC) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

China SXT Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SXTC – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,900 shares, a drop of 70.2% from the October 31st total of 60,100 shares. Approximately 3.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 168,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

China SXT Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

SXTC traded up $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.89. The stock had a trading volume of 45,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,576. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.35. China SXT Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $1.65 and a 12 month high of $24.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.01.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On China SXT Pharmaceuticals

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in China SXT Pharmaceuticals by 48.1% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 67,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 21,963 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of China SXT Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in China SXT Pharmaceuticals by 130.8% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 105,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 59,519 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in China SXT Pharmaceuticals by 2,009.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 451,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 430,100 shares during the last quarter. 10.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About China SXT Pharmaceuticals

China SXT Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of traditional Chinese medicine pieces (TCMP) in China. The company offers advanced, fine, and regular TCMP products, and raw medicinal material, such as ChenXiang, SanQiFen, HongQi, SuMu, JiangXiang, CuYanHuSuo, XiaTianWu, LuXueJing, XueJie, ChaoSuanZaoRen, HongQuMi, ChuanBeiMu, HuangShuKuiHua, WuWeiZi, DingXiang, RenShen, QingGuo, JueMingZi, and ShaRen.

