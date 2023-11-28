China Youzan Limited (OTCMKTS:CHNVF) Short Interest Update

China Youzan Limited (OTCMKTS:CHNVF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,644,000 shares, an increase of 860.3% from the October 31st total of 796,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3,185.0 days.
China Youzan Price Performance
China Youzan stock remained flat at C$0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.01 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.01. China Youzan has a 12-month low of C$0.01 and a 12-month high of C$0.04.
China Youzan Company Profile
