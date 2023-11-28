Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Limited Declares Dividend of $0.27 (OTCMKTS:CJEWY)

Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CJEWY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, November 28th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 11th will be given a dividend of 0.2707 per share on Tuesday, January 9th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 8th.
Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:CJEWY remained flat at $14.48 on Tuesday. Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group has a 1-year low of $13.18 and a 1-year high of $22.47. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.
