Cibc World Market Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,095,870 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 95,552 shares during the period. Canadian National Railway comprises 2.0% of Cibc World Market Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Cibc World Market Inc.’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $617,619,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 54,006 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,539,000 after purchasing an additional 7,568 shares during the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 3,725 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Smith Moore & CO. grew its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 2,763 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. AXQ Capital LP bought a new position in Canadian National Railway during the 2nd quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,785 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,032,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares during the last quarter. 67.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Canadian National Railway Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE:CNI traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $112.10. 477,112 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,149,570. Canadian National Railway has a 12-month low of $103.96 and a 12-month high of $129.89. The business has a 50-day moving average of $109.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $113.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.69 billion, a PE ratio of 20.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.91.

Canadian National Railway Cuts Dividend

Canadian National Railway ( NYSE:CNI Get Free Report ) (TSE:CNR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The transportation company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.03). Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 29.08% and a return on equity of 23.53%. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Canadian National Railway will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 7th will be given a dividend of $0.5734 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 6th. This represents a $2.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is 42.41%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $131.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Argus cut shares of Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$172.00 to C$170.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.00.

Canadian National Railway Profile

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in rail and related transportation business. The company offers rail services, which include equipment, custom brokage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services including temperature controlled cargo, port partnership, transloading and distribution, logistic parks, customs brokerage, trucking, and moving grains in containers.

