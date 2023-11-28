Cibc World Market Inc. Buys 3,845 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 335,574 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,845 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Market Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $104,243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HD. Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the first quarter worth $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Home Depot during the first quarter worth $28,000. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 127 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.07, for a total value of $38,997.89. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,858,334.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Kimberly R. Scardino sold 1,375 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.51, for a total value of $421,451.25. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,744 shares in the company, valued at $2,067,103.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 127 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.07, for a total transaction of $38,997.89. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,858,334.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Home Depot Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:HD traded up $1.80 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $312.72. The company had a trading volume of 1,229,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,597,751. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.37. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $274.26 and a 12 month high of $347.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $296.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $307.59. The stock has a market cap of $311.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.15, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.93.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.75 by $0.06. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 1,339.65%. The business had revenue of $37.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.24 EPS. Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.05 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, August 15th that authorizes the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the home improvement retailer to reacquire up to 4.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a $2.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.66%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HD. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Home Depot from $290.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $325.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $350.00 to $306.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 15th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $339.57.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

