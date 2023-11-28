Cibc World Market Inc. Cuts Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Cibc World Market Inc. trimmed its position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 1.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 396,504 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,255 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Market Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $53,056,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Delta Asset Management LLC TN boosted its holdings in International Business Machines by 23.5% in the second quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 6,096 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $816,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares in the last quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 70.8% in the second quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,446 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,546,000 after acquiring an additional 17,175 shares during the period. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 39.5% in the second quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,367 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,458,000 after acquiring an additional 5,205 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co. boosted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 33.8% in the first quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 5,888 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $772,000 after acquiring an additional 1,488 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 10.3% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,716,277 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $229,655,000 after purchasing an additional 159,853 shares during the period. 56.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

International Business Machines Price Performance

Shares of IBM stock traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $155.13. The stock had a trading volume of 1,099,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,447,993. International Business Machines Co. has a 12-month low of $120.55 and a 12-month high of $156.13. The company has a market cap of $141.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $145.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $140.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $14.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.73 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 38.51% and a net margin of 11.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.81 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 9th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.66 per share. This represents a $6.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is currently 88.06%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on IBM shares. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Monday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on International Business Machines from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. StockNews.com raised International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on International Business Machines from $188.00 to $179.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on International Business Machines from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.09.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

