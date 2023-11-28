Cibc World Market Inc. Decreases Position in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

Cibc World Market Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Free Report) (TSE:ABX) by 4.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,591,225 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after selling 525,788 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. owned about 0.60% of Barrick Gold worth $179,309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Snider Financial Group purchased a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold during the first quarter worth $185,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 239.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,556,865 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $158,901,000 after buying an additional 6,038,440 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 60.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 15,183,895 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $256,868,000 after purchasing an additional 5,697,106 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Barrick Gold by 13.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,464,736 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $788,570,000 after acquiring an additional 5,188,456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 40.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 17,824,320 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $437,387,000 after purchasing an additional 5,164,698 shares in the last quarter. 58.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE GOLD traded up $0.71 on Tuesday, hitting $17.28. 17,745,577 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,085,226. Barrick Gold Corp has a 1-year low of $13.82 and a 1-year high of $20.75. The company has a market cap of $30.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 568.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.78.

Barrick Gold ( NYSE:GOLD Get Free Report ) (TSE:ABX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The gold and copper producer reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.03. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 0.52% and a return on equity of 3.88%. The company had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.93 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Barrick Gold Corp will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Barrick Gold’s payout ratio is presently 1,333.33%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GOLD. Veritas Investment Research cut Barrick Gold from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of Barrick Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 23rd. Raymond James lowered their price target on Barrick Gold from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, CSFB cut their price objective on Barrick Gold from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.48.

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

