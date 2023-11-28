Cibc World Market Inc. Lowers Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Cibc World Market Inc. decreased its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 646,471 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,566 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Market Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $87,099,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Retirement Income Solutions Inc purchased a new position in AbbVie in the first quarter worth approximately $204,000. Ergoteles LLC lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 5,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $909,000 after buying an additional 847 shares during the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,150,000. Wsfs Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 1st quarter worth approximately $562,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 80.4% during the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 75,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,242,000 after buying an additional 33,661 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.86% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ABBV traded down $0.47 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $138.62. 2,076,650 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,478,728. The company has a market cap of $244.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.18, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.51. AbbVie Inc. has a 1 year low of $130.96 and a 1 year high of $168.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $145.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $143.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

AbbVie Increases Dividend

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $13.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.72 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 152.70%. The business’s revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.66 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be given a dividend of $1.55 per share. This is a positive change from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 12th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is presently 162.19%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of AbbVie from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $193.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of AbbVie from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, August 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AbbVie presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.69.

AbbVie Profile

(Free Report)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

