Cibc World Market Inc. Raises Holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP)

Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP – Free Report) (TSE:BIP.UN) by 4.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,332,506 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 204,894 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc.’s holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners were worth $194,636,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Horizons Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 8,107.7% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,067 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 86.6% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,601 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.52% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $26.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 371,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 467,812. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. has a 52 week low of $21.03 and a 52 week high of $37.73. The company has a market capitalization of $12.07 billion, a PE ratio of 85.68 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.70.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Announces Dividend

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners ( NYSE:BIP Get Free Report ) (TSE:BIP.UN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.70). The business had revenue of $4.49 billion for the quarter. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 1.28%. Equities research analysts predict that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be issued a $0.382 dividend. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 493.55%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BIP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. National Bankshares upgraded Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $38.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, October 19th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “sector perform overweight” rating to an “outperform overweight” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.44.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Profile

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, midstream, and data businesses in North and South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Utilities segment operates approximately 60,000 kilometers (km) of operational electricity transmission and distribution lines; 2,900 km of electricity transmission lines; 4,200 km of natural gas pipelines; 7.8 million electricity and natural gas connections; and 540,000 long-term contracted sub-metering services.

