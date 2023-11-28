Cibc World Market Inc. Sells 100,647 Shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP)

Cibc World Market Inc. reduced its stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP – Free Report) (TSE:BEP) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,096,079 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 100,647 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. owned approximately 0.73% of Brookfield Renewable Partners worth $61,855,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 363.6% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,275 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 69.4% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,155 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 101.8% during the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,702 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,363 shares during the last quarter. 60.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on BEP. Desjardins cut their target price on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $43.00 to $39.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. National Bankshares cut their target price on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $32.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.00.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Trading Up 1.9 %

NYSE BEP traded up $0.46 on Tuesday, reaching $25.04. The company had a trading volume of 202,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 367,637. The firm has a market cap of $7.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.10 and a beta of 0.82. Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $19.97 and a fifty-two week high of $32.76. The business has a 50 day moving average of $22.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP – Get Free Report) (TSE:BEP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $623.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $712.51 million. Brookfield Renewable Partners had a net margin of 8.39% and a return on equity of 1.54%. Analysts forecast that Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. will post -0.29 EPS for the current year.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be issued a $0.338 dividend. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.40%. This is an increase from Brookfield Renewable Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently -275.50%.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, and Asia. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, pumped storage, cogeneration, and biomass sources.

