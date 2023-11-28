Cibc World Market Inc. Sells 174,334 Shares of Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN)

Cibc World Market Inc. decreased its position in Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,032,907 shares of the company’s stock after selling 174,334 shares during the quarter. Brookfield makes up approximately 1.2% of Cibc World Market Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Cibc World Market Inc. owned about 0.67% of Brookfield worth $371,257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield during the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield during the first quarter worth about $61,000. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in shares of Brookfield in the second quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in Brookfield in the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.22% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Stock Performance

Shares of BN stock traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $34.62. 1,069,460 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,558,022. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.74. Brookfield Co. has a 12-month low of $28.25 and a 12-month high of $47.53.

Brookfield Announces Dividend

Brookfield ( NYSE:BN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.01. Brookfield had a net margin of 0.12% and a return on equity of 2.23%. The business had revenue of $24.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. Brookfield’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -933.02%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on BN. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Brookfield from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. CSFB reduced their price target on shares of Brookfield from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Brookfield from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. CIBC reduced their target price on shares of Brookfield from $47.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Brookfield from $48.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.78.

Brookfield Profile

(Free Report)

Brookfield Corporation is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

