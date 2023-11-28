Cibc World Market Inc. Sells 651,924 Shares of Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK)

Cibc World Market Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Free Report) (TSE:TECK) by 14.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,722,607 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 651,924 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. owned about 0.73% of Teck Resources worth $156,722,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sand Grove Capital Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Teck Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,211,000. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of Teck Resources during the second quarter worth approximately $444,000. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teck Resources in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,610,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 285,773 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,029,000 after purchasing an additional 14,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Teck Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at $19,379,000. 59.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TECK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Teck Resources from $55.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Teck Resources in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded Teck Resources from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Teck Resources in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Teck Resources from $78.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.91.

Teck Resources Stock Up 1.6 %

NYSE TECK traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $36.18. 2,013,234 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,072,503. Teck Resources Limited has a 52-week low of $32.48 and a 52-week high of $49.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.35. The firm has a market cap of $18.54 billion, a PE ratio of 11.34, a PEG ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 1.07.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK – Get Free Report) (TSE:TECK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.20). Teck Resources had a net margin of 15.78% and a return on equity of 9.11%. The business had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Teck Resources Limited will post 3.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Teck Resources Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This is a boost from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. Teck Resources’s payout ratio is 11.78%.

Teck Resources Company Profile

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. The company's principal products include copper, zinc, steelmaking coal, and blended bitumen.

