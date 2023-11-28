Cineplex (TSE:CGX) Price Target Cut to C$11.75 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Cineplex (TSE:CGX – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Scotiabank from C$12.50 to C$11.75 in a research report released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

CGX has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Cineplex from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Cineplex from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. National Bankshares decreased their price target on shares of Cineplex from C$14.50 to C$13.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Cineplex from C$14.00 to C$13.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Cineplex from C$12.50 to C$11.50 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$12.93.

Shares of TSE:CGX opened at C$8.27 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$524.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.83. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$8.81 and a 200-day moving average price of C$8.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7,933.30. Cineplex has a 12 month low of C$7.30 and a 12 month high of C$10.48.

Cineplex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment and media company in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Film Entertainment and Content, Media, Amusement and Leisure, and Location-Based Entertainment. The company engages in theatre exhibition and theatre food service activities.

