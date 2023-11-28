Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) Hits New 1-Year High at $559.94

Shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $559.94 and last traded at $556.93, with a volume of 72490 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $554.76.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Truist Financial began coverage on Cintas in a research report on Monday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $625.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup reduced their target price on Cintas from $550.00 to $530.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Cintas from $580.00 to $565.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Cintas from $521.00 to $526.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cintas presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $534.40.

Cintas Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $56.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.74, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 2.13. The company’s 50-day moving average is $514.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $499.03.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 26th. The business services provider reported $3.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.03. Cintas had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 36.82%. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cintas Co. will post 14.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cintas Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.63%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Melanie W. Barstad sold 1,968 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $514.17, for a total value of $1,011,886.56. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,213,562.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 14.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cintas

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in Cintas in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Cintas by 321.4% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 59 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Quarry LP raised its position in Cintas by 221.1% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 61 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Cintas by 1,700.0% during the 2nd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 72 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Cintas by 33.9% in the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 75 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.26% of the company’s stock.

Cintas Company Profile

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

