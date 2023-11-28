CION Investment Co. (NYSE:CION) Shares Sold by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC cut its holdings in CION Investment Co. (NYSE:CION – Free Report) by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 458,098 shares of the company’s stock after selling 63,950 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned 0.84% of CION Investment worth $4,755,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of CION Investment in the first quarter worth approximately $733,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of CION Investment by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 26,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 1,536 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in CION Investment in the first quarter valued at $4,622,000. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. acquired a new stake in CION Investment during the first quarter worth about $193,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in CION Investment during the first quarter worth about $170,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.08% of the company’s stock.

CION Investment Trading Down 0.3 %

CION Investment stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 188,927. The firm has a market cap of $591.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.04 and a beta of 1.33. CION Investment Co. has a twelve month low of $8.99 and a twelve month high of $11.75. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.50.

CION Investment Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. CION Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 137.37%.

CION has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet cut shares of CION Investment from a “c-” rating to a “d-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of CION Investment from $9.75 to $10.75 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th.

CION Investment Company Profile

CION Investment Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in investments in senior secured loans, including unitranche loans, First Lien, second lien loans, long-term subordinated loans, and mezzanine loans; equity interests such as warrants or options; and corporate bonds; and other debt securities in middle-market companies.

