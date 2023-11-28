Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFR) Shares Up 2.7%

Cipher Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:CIFR – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 2.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $2.72 and last traded at $2.69. Approximately 230,870 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 1,536,933 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.62.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on CIFR shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Cipher Mining in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Cipher Mining from $3.00 to $4.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Cipher Mining in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Cipher Mining from $4.50 to $5.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Cipher Mining in a report on Monday, November 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $5.42.

Cipher Mining Stock Up 3.4 %

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.07). Cipher Mining had a negative net margin of 102.52% and a negative return on equity of 25.82%. The business had revenue of $30.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.43 million. Equities analysts predict that Cipher Mining Inc. will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cipher Mining

In other news, major shareholder Top Holdco B.V. Bitfury sold 10,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.95, for a total transaction of $29,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 191,931,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $566,197,591.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cipher Mining

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Cipher Mining by 104.9% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 10,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 5,592 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in Cipher Mining during the second quarter worth $25,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in Cipher Mining in the third quarter worth $27,000. HBW Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Cipher Mining during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Cipher Mining by 72.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 8,896 shares during the last quarter. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cipher Mining

Cipher Mining Inc, a technology company, develops and operates industrial scale bitcoin mining data centers in the United States. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York. Cipher Mining Inc is a subsidiary of Bitfury Holding B.V.

