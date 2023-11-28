Clearbridge Investments LLC Acquires 2,376 Shares of Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP)

Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 130,443 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,376 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned approximately 0.37% of Eagle Materials worth $24,317,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Eagle Materials in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Eagle Materials by 77.6% during the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 151 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in Eagle Materials during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in Eagle Materials by 681.5% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 211 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Eagle Materials by 14,575.8% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,843 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 4,810 shares in the last quarter. 92.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Richard Ross Stewart sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.99, for a total value of $375,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,323,637.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Eagle Materials news, Director Richard Ross Stewart sold 2,000 shares of Eagle Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.99, for a total value of $375,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,323,637.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Matt Newby sold 5,613 shares of Eagle Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $1,066,470.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,145,610. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Eagle Materials Price Performance

Shares of NYSE EXP opened at $180.73 on Tuesday. Eagle Materials Inc. has a twelve month low of $129.25 and a twelve month high of $195.96. The firm has a market cap of $6.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.26 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a 50 day moving average of $165.79 and a 200 day moving average of $173.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The construction company reported $4.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.18 by $0.10. Eagle Materials had a net margin of 22.17% and a return on equity of 40.45%. The company had revenue of $622.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $636.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 14.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eagle Materials Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. Eagle Materials’s payout ratio is currently 7.33%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on EXP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Eagle Materials from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Eagle Materials from $193.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Eagle Materials from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Eagle Materials from $215.00 to $219.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $197.50.

About Eagle Materials

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells heavy construction materials and light building materials in the United States. It operates in four segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The company engages in the mining of limestone for the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement; grinding and sale of slag; and mining of gypsum for the manufacture and sale of gypsum wallboards used to finish the interior walls and ceilings in residential, commercial, and industrial structures.

Further Reading

