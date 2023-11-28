Clearbridge Investments LLC Acquires 93,023 Shares of Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX)

Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX – Free Report) by 6,804.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 94,390 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 93,023 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Karuna Therapeutics were worth $20,468,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Karuna Therapeutics by 19.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,563,000 after purchasing an additional 3,317 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Karuna Therapeutics by 132.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 211,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,839,000 after purchasing an additional 120,709 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Karuna Therapeutics by 5.1% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in Karuna Therapeutics by 53.7% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after purchasing an additional 4,297 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Karuna Therapeutics by 3.0% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 23,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,926,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the period.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on KRTX. Mizuho reduced their price target on Karuna Therapeutics from $274.00 to $258.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $318.00 price target on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a report on Friday, November 17th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a report on Monday, November 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Karuna Therapeutics from $332.00 to $296.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on Karuna Therapeutics from $304.00 to $259.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Karuna Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $259.38.

In related news, insider Stephen K. Brannan sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.04, for a total value of $920,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 28,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,272,746. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Stephen K. Brannan sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.04, for a total value of $920,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 28,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,272,746. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey M. Jonas sold 13,809 shares of Karuna Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.93, for a total value of $2,595,125.37. Following the transaction, the director now owns 990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $186,050.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 28,809 shares of company stock worth $5,270,775. Insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ KRTX opened at $189.91 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $172.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $194.27. Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $158.38 and a 12-month high of $245.00.

Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($3.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.74) by ($0.42). Karuna Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 2,795.96% and a negative return on equity of 29.58%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. will post -11.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, creates and delivers transformative medicines for people living with psychiatric and neurological conditions. Its lead product candidate includes KarXT, an oral modulator of muscarinic receptors that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of acute psychosis in patients with schizophrenia; and for the treatment of central nervous system disorders, such as negative and cognitive symptoms of schizophrenia and psychosis, as well as for the treatment of various peripheral tissues and dementia-related psychosis, including Alzheimer's disease.

