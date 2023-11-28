Clearbridge Investments LLC Acquires Shares of 415,979 Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT)

Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 415,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,688,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CFLT. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Confluent by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,731,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,450,000 after acquiring an additional 165,808 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its holdings in shares of Confluent by 83.7% in the 2nd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 89,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,157,000 after acquiring an additional 40,733 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Confluent by 32.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,779,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,134,000 after acquiring an additional 682,582 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Confluent by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 421,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,886,000 after acquiring an additional 32,921 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Confluent in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,030,000. Institutional investors own 59.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CFLT shares. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Confluent from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Confluent from $40.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Confluent from $41.00 to $25.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Bank of America downgraded shares of Confluent from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $38.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Confluent from $39.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.67.

NASDAQ:CFLT opened at $19.28 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.98, a quick ratio of 4.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. Confluent, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.69 and a twelve month high of $41.22. The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.51. The company has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a PE ratio of -12.15 and a beta of 1.03.

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.01). Confluent had a negative net margin of 62.06% and a negative return on equity of 50.81%. The firm had revenue of $200.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.82 million. Analysts anticipate that Confluent, Inc. will post -1.05 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 16,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.79, for a total value of $561,758.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $479,919.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CTO Chad Verbowski sold 8,519 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.80, for a total value of $253,866.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 426,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,718,729.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 16,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.79, for a total transaction of $561,758.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $479,919.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 330,682 shares of company stock worth $9,960,527 in the last three months. Company insiders own 22.08% of the company’s stock.

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. The company offers Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for connecting and processing real-time data; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software that connects and processes data.

