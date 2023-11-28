Clearbridge Investments LLC Buys 25,900 Shares of Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH)

Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,491,375 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,900 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Freshworks were worth $26,218,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Trexquant Investment LP grew its position in shares of Freshworks by 189.5% in the 2nd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 392,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,895,000 after buying an additional 256,720 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Freshworks by 97.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,292,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,878,000 after buying an additional 1,622,531 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in shares of Freshworks in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $186,000. Trikon Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Freshworks in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,094,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Freshworks by 296.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 488,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,591,000 after buying an additional 365,360 shares during the last quarter. 57.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Freshworks Stock Performance

FRSH stock opened at $18.94 on Tuesday. Freshworks Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.22 and a 1-year high of $23.80. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.44.

Insider Transactions at Freshworks

Freshworks ( NASDAQ:FRSH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.03. Freshworks had a negative return on equity of 15.12% and a negative net margin of 28.94%. The firm had revenue of $153.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.37 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Freshworks Inc. will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 6,303 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.05, for a total value of $113,769.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 106,713 shares in the company, valued at $1,926,169.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Barry L. Padgett sold 6,566 shares of Freshworks stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.63, for a total value of $142,022.58. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $376,080.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 6,303 shares of Freshworks stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.05, for a total value of $113,769.15. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 106,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,926,169.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,497,312 shares of company stock worth $30,741,013 over the last quarter. 26.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on FRSH shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Freshworks in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Freshworks from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Freshworks from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Freshworks from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Freshworks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $15.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Freshworks currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.76.

About Freshworks

Freshworks Inc, a software development company, provides modern software-as-a-service products worldwide. It offers Freshdesk Support Desk that enables businesses to delight their customers at every service engagement touchpoint across traditional channels, including email, and modern channels, such as messaging and social media; Freshdesk Contact Center that offers agents with cloud-based telephony system to connect with customers that supports complex call-flows, number and call management, IVR, and routing needs, as well as live dashboard and reports; and Freshdesk Customer Success, which helps customer success managers at business to business (B2B) subscription companies.

