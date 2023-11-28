Clearbridge Investments LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI)

Clearbridge Investments LLC lowered its stake in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 302,900 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 15,913 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Itron were worth $21,839,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Itron by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,080,619 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $213,945,000 after acquiring an additional 106,342 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in shares of Itron by 98,060.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,337,460 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $240,631,000 after acquiring an additional 3,334,060 shares during the last quarter. Amundi boosted its stake in shares of Itron by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 2,600,319 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $133,785,000 after acquiring an additional 401,394 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Itron by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,487,608 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $107,255,000 after acquiring an additional 143,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Itron by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 1,017,520 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $56,421,000 after acquiring an additional 181,180 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Itron alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on ITRI shares. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Itron in a research report on Monday, September 11th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Argus upgraded shares of Itron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Itron from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Itron from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Itron in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Itron has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.89.

Itron Stock Down 1.3 %

ITRI stock opened at $65.78 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.62. The company has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Itron, Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.19 and a 12 month high of $79.99.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $560.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $540.78 million. Itron had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 10.61%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Itron, Inc. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

About Itron

(Free Report)

Itron, Inc, a technology and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage operations in the energy, water, and smart city space worldwide. It operates through three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Itron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Itron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.