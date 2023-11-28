Clearbridge Investments LLC Grows Stock Holdings in PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH)

Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH – Free Report) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 353,443 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,321 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned approximately 0.44% of PotlatchDeltic worth $18,679,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 14.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,820,414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $485,110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,497,553 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,962,038 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $472,566,000 after purchasing an additional 258,490 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 145.9% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,341,940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $214,926,000 after purchasing an additional 2,576,341 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic during the 4th quarter valued at about $129,467,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,740,617 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $135,656,000 after purchasing an additional 87,408 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.76% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PCH opened at $46.22 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.93 and a beta of 1.22. PotlatchDeltic Co. has a one year low of $41.31 and a one year high of $54.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 2.43.

PotlatchDeltic ( NASDAQ:PCH Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $265.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $264.92 million. PotlatchDeltic had a return on equity of 1.98% and a net margin of 6.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that PotlatchDeltic Co. will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of PotlatchDeltic from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Raymond James lowered shares of PotlatchDeltic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of PotlatchDeltic from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of PotlatchDeltic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of PotlatchDeltic from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.50.

PotlatchDeltic Corporation (Nasdaq: PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns nearly 2.2 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia, Idaho, Louisiana, Mississippi and South Carolina. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

