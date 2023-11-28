Clearbridge Investments LLC Has $21.12 Million Position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,049 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,319 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned about 0.05% of IDEXX Laboratories worth $21,118,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 33.9% in the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 5,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,578,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust increased its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 13.0% during the first quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 616 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the first quarter worth $400,000. Cannell & Co. bought a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the first quarter worth $200,000. Finally, Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,434,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. 86.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IDXX has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $600.00 to $550.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $500.00 to $460.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Atlantic Securities downgraded IDEXX Laboratories from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $610.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $548.14.

IDEXX Laboratories Trading Down 0.9 %

NASDAQ IDXX opened at $475.51 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $436.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $474.80. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 52 week low of $372.50 and a 52 week high of $564.73. The company has a market cap of $39.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.16. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 85.68% and a net margin of 22.93%. The firm had revenue of $915.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $926.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.15 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 9.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Jonathan Jay Mazelsky sold 13,424 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $512.01, for a total transaction of $6,873,222.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 72,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,338,329.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

IDEXX Laboratories Company Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

