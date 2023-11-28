Clearbridge Investments LLC Has $25.35 Million Stake in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Free Report) by 681.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 112,681 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 98,253 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned about 0.11% of STERIS worth $25,351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Forum Financial Management LP lifted its stake in shares of STERIS by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 1,099 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC grew its position in shares of STERIS by 1.2% in the first quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 4,142 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $792,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Advisor OS LLC lifted its holdings in STERIS by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 1,372 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Bowman & Co S.C. boosted its stake in STERIS by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bowman & Co S.C. now owns 2,425 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC grew its holdings in STERIS by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 3,260 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $623,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STE stock opened at $200.65 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $19.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.42 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $214.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $217.84. STERIS plc has a 1 year low of $173.21 and a 1 year high of $254.00.

STERIS ( NYSE:STE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.05 by ($0.02). STERIS had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 13.58%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.99 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that STERIS plc will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 20th. STERIS’s payout ratio is presently 37.61%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on STE. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of STERIS from $254.00 to $258.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of STERIS in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of STERIS in a report on Monday, September 25th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $265.00 price target on shares of STERIS in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, TheStreet cut STERIS from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, STERIS presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $242.60.

STERIS plc provides infection prevention products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; endoscopy accessories, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

