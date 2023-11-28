Clearbridge Investments LLC Has $27.73 Million Position in SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S)

Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S – Free Report) by 41.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,836,561 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 536,606 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned 0.63% of SentinelOne worth $27,732,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in SentinelOne during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of SentinelOne by 57.4% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 718 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SentinelOne in the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SentinelOne in the 1st quarter valued at about $108,000. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SentinelOne in the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000. 71.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at SentinelOne

In other news, CEO Tomer Weingarten sold 47,365 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.76, for a total value of $746,472.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 829,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,065,244.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Tomer Weingarten sold 47,365 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.76, for a total value of $746,472.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 829,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,065,244.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David J. Bernhardt sold 1,538 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.61, for a total value of $25,546.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 415,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,893,897.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 270,131 shares of company stock valued at $4,444,214. 5.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup raised their target price on SentinelOne from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. DA Davidson raised their target price on SentinelOne from $13.50 to $16.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of SentinelOne in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of SentinelOne in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on SentinelOne from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.21.

SentinelOne Trading Down 2.1 %

SentinelOne stock opened at $17.39 on Tuesday. SentinelOne, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.43 and a 1-year high of $21.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.07 and a beta of 0.28. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.28.

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $149.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.98 million. SentinelOne had a negative net margin of 74.19% and a negative return on equity of 21.47%. SentinelOne’s revenue was up 45.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.32) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that SentinelOne, Inc. will post -1.14 EPS for the current year.

SentinelOne Profile

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. Its Singularity Extended Detection and Response Platform delivers an artificial intelligence-powered autonomous threat prevention, detection, and response capabilities across an organization's endpoints; and cloud workloads, which enables seamless and automatic protection against a spectrum of cyber threats.

Featured Articles

