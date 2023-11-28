Clearbridge Investments LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR)

Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Free Report) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 440,264 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,415 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned about 0.44% of Portland General Electric worth $20,618,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Xponance Inc. raised its stake in Portland General Electric by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 14,162 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $663,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in Portland General Electric by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,617 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Portland General Electric by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Portland General Electric by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 34,001 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,477,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Portland General Electric by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 41,436 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,030,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on POR shares. Mizuho cut their target price on Portland General Electric from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Portland General Electric from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. Barclays started coverage on Portland General Electric in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. TheStreet cut Portland General Electric from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their target price on Portland General Electric from $48.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.44.

Portland General Electric Stock Down 0.6 %

Portland General Electric stock opened at $41.24 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $41.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a PE ratio of 18.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.59. Portland General Electric has a 1-year low of $38.01 and a 1-year high of $51.58.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $802.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $741.72 million. Portland General Electric had a return on equity of 7.33% and a net margin of 7.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Portland General Electric will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Portland General Electric Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 26th will be paid a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.61%. Portland General Electric’s payout ratio is currently 85.97%.

Portland General Electric Profile

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. It operates six thermal plants, three wind farms, and seven hydroelectric facilities. As of December 31, 2022, the company owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,255 circuit miles, including 269 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 413 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 573 miles of 115 kilovolt line; and served 926 thousand retail customers in 51 cities.

