Clearbridge Investments LLC Purchases 18,530 Shares of Definitive Healthcare Corp. (NASDAQ:DH)

Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Definitive Healthcare Corp. (NASDAQ:DH – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,270,039 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,530 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Definitive Healthcare were worth $24,970,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Definitive Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Definitive Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Definitive Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth $53,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Definitive Healthcare by 34.6% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Definitive Healthcare by 223.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 3,943 shares in the last quarter.

Definitive Healthcare Stock Performance

Shares of DH stock opened at $7.94 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.23. Definitive Healthcare Corp. has a 12 month low of $5.53 and a 12 month high of $14.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $923.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.93, a PEG ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Definitive Healthcare ( NASDAQ:DH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.01). Definitive Healthcare had a negative net margin of 73.75% and a positive return on equity of 0.50%. The firm had revenue of $65.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.60 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Definitive Healthcare Corp. will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DH. Bank of America reduced their target price on Definitive Healthcare from $12.00 to $10.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Definitive Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Definitive Healthcare from $17.00 to $10.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Definitive Healthcare from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Definitive Healthcare from $15.50 to $9.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.94.

About Definitive Healthcare

Definitive Healthcare Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides software as a service (SaaS) healthcare commercial intelligence platform in the United States. Its SaaS platform provides information on healthcare providers and their activities to help its customers from product development to go-to-market planning, and sales and marketing execution.

