Clearbridge Investments LLC Purchases 2,328 Shares of Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC)

Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 251,347 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,328 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Wintrust Financial were worth $18,253,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,015 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Wintrust Financial by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,048 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Wintrust Financial by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,135 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 36.1% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 663 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 106.2% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 365 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. 92.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WTFC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Wintrust Financial from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Wintrust Financial from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Wintrust Financial from $100.00 to $94.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Wintrust Financial in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Wintrust Financial from $98.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.73.

Wintrust Financial Price Performance

Shares of WTFC opened at $83.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.72. The firm has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a PE ratio of 8.44 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Wintrust Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $57.48 and a 1-year high of $95.97.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The bank reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $574.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $570.01 million. Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 14.14% and a net margin of 20.73%. Wintrust Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.21 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Wintrust Financial Co. will post 10.19 EPS for the current year.

Wintrust Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 9th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 8th. Wintrust Financial’s payout ratio is 16.10%.

About Wintrust Financial

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

