Clearbridge Investments LLC Purchases 26,985 Shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY)

Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 852,784 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,985 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned about 0.40% of Magnolia Oil & Gas worth $17,823,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 20,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the period. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP grew its position in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP now owns 46,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 12,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. American Trust grew its position in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. American Trust now owns 13,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 9,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on MGY shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.67.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Price Performance

NYSE:MGY opened at $21.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a PE ratio of 7.96 and a beta of 2.06. Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. has a 12 month low of $18.72 and a 12 month high of $26.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.73.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $315.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $318.30 million. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a net margin of 41.62% and a return on equity of 25.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 34.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.29 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 9th will be given a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. Magnolia Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.91%.

About Magnolia Oil & Gas

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. Its properties are located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings area in South Texas principally comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation.

