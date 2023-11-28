Clearbridge Investments LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB)

Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 94,784 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,514 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned 0.22% of Globant worth $17,035,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GLOB. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Globant by 233.3% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Globant by 1,566.7% during the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Globant in the first quarter worth approximately $55,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Globant by 303.2% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 375 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Globant in the first quarter worth approximately $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.49% of the company’s stock.
Globant Stock Performance
Shares of GLOB stock opened at $215.07 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.55 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $191.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $184.73. Globant S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $135.40 and a fifty-two week high of $218.92.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
About Globant
Globant SA operates as a technology services company worldwide. The company offers e-commerce, new distribution capabilities, augmented revenue management, hyper connected operation, and conversational user experience services through reinvention studios; digital lending, commercial effectiveness, finance, sustainability, regulation analytic, transformation and post-merger integration, and payment and open banking services; and game and graphic engineering, UI and UX design, game as a service, DevOps, and online services, as well as high tech tools.
