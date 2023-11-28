Clearbridge Investments LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB)

Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 94,784 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,514 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned 0.22% of Globant worth $17,035,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GLOB. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Globant by 233.3% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Globant by 1,566.7% during the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Globant in the first quarter worth approximately $55,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Globant by 303.2% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 375 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Globant in the first quarter worth approximately $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Globant alerts:

Globant Stock Performance

Shares of GLOB stock opened at $215.07 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.55 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $191.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $184.73. Globant S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $135.40 and a fifty-two week high of $218.92.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Globant in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Globant in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Globant from $212.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Globant in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $202.00 target price for the company. Finally, TD Cowen cut their target price on Globant from $207.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $218.38.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Globant

About Globant

(Free Report)

Globant SA operates as a technology services company worldwide. The company offers e-commerce, new distribution capabilities, augmented revenue management, hyper connected operation, and conversational user experience services through reinvention studios; digital lending, commercial effectiveness, finance, sustainability, regulation analytic, transformation and post-merger integration, and payment and open banking services; and game and graphic engineering, UI and UX design, game as a service, DevOps, and online services, as well as high tech tools.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Globant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.