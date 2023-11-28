Clearbridge Investments LLC Reduces Stake in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

Clearbridge Investments LLC lowered its position in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Free Report) (TSE:ABX) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,510,924 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after selling 38,915 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Barrick Gold worth $25,580,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Barrick Gold by 2.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 56,601,028 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $1,388,423,000 after acquiring an additional 1,379,254 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Barrick Gold by 13.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,464,736 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $788,570,000 after acquiring an additional 5,188,456 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its holdings in Barrick Gold by 1.7% in the second quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 34,586,641 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $585,552,000 after acquiring an additional 585,293 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Barrick Gold by 5.5% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 22,645,257 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $420,218,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174,419 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Barrick Gold by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 21,129,740 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $361,616,000 after acquiring an additional 1,254,531 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Barrick Gold alerts:

Barrick Gold Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSE GOLD opened at $16.68 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.78. Barrick Gold Corp has a one year low of $13.82 and a one year high of $20.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 3.07. The company has a market cap of $29.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 552.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.46.

Barrick Gold Announces Dividend

Barrick Gold ( NYSE:GOLD Get Free Report ) (TSE:ABX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The gold and copper producer reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.93 billion. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 3.88% and a net margin of 0.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Barrick Gold Corp will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. Barrick Gold’s payout ratio is currently 1,333.33%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GOLD. CSFB decreased their price target on Barrick Gold from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Barrick Gold from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Barrick Gold from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Cormark raised Barrick Gold from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Veritas Investment Research downgraded Barrick Gold from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.48.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Barrick Gold

About Barrick Gold

(Free Report)

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Barrick Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barrick Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.