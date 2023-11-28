Clearbridge Investments LLC Sells 1,087 Shares of Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS)

Clearbridge Investments LLC reduced its position in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS – Free Report) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 246,472 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,087 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned approximately 0.31% of Advanced Drainage Systems worth $28,044,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in the first quarter worth approximately $1,537,000. Retireful LLC bought a new position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems during the second quarter worth $930,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems during the first quarter worth $1,841,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 979.5% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 55,424 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,667,000 after acquiring an additional 50,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 21.5% during the second quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 99,400 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,310,000 after acquiring an additional 17,560 shares during the last quarter. 84.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Advanced Drainage Systems alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WMS. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $125.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $148.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.13.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Ross M. Jones sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.27, for a total value of $3,206,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,214,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $155,767,111.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Tim A. Makowski sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.35, for a total value of $305,875.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $752,085.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ross M. Jones sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.27, for a total transaction of $3,206,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,214,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $155,767,111.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 360,327 shares of company stock valued at $45,775,213. 3.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Advanced Drainage Systems Price Performance

WMS stock opened at $119.61 on Tuesday. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.02 and a 52 week high of $134.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.41.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The construction company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.18. Advanced Drainage Systems had a net margin of 16.86% and a return on equity of 48.92%. The business had revenue of $780.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $776.36 million. Analysts anticipate that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Drainage Systems Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. Advanced Drainage Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.43%.

About Advanced Drainage Systems

(Free Report)

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products, and drainage solutions for use in the construction and agriculture marketplaces in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through Pipe, International, Infiltrator, and Allied Products & Other segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Drainage Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Drainage Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.