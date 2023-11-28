Clearbridge Investments LLC Sells 14,621 Shares of Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI)

Clearbridge Investments LLC reduced its position in Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI – Free Report) by 16.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 73,275 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,621 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned approximately 0.52% of Group 1 Automotive worth $18,912,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 2.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,628,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,163,000 after acquiring an additional 54,412 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 68.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 621,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,299,000 after acquiring an additional 251,565 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 1.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 596,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,087,000 after acquiring an additional 7,293 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 3,302.8% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 493,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,752,000 after acquiring an additional 478,571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Group 1 Automotive by 37.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 333,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,479,000 after purchasing an additional 90,426 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Group 1 Automotive alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GPI. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $300.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $134.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Group 1 Automotive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st.

Group 1 Automotive Trading Down 1.4 %

NYSE GPI opened at $279.67 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $262.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $255.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a PE ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 1.42. Group 1 Automotive, Inc. has a 12 month low of $159.87 and a 12 month high of $293.77.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $12.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $11.48 by $0.59. Group 1 Automotive had a net margin of 3.67% and a return on equity of 26.41%. The company had revenue of $4.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $12.00 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Group 1 Automotive, Inc. will post 45.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Group 1 Automotive Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. Group 1 Automotive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.95%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Daniel James Mchenry sold 2,259 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.96, for a total value of $598,544.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,355 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,128,300.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

About Group 1 Automotive

(Free Report)

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service and insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Group 1 Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Group 1 Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.